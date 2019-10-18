Barcelona look set to rival Liverpool, and other sides, in the race to sign Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali, a player the Blaugrana want to replace Sergio Busquets.

Busquets’ physical prowess has declined significantly in recent years, with the Spaniard’s legs seemingly close to going if his performances in the past couple seasons are anything to go off.

The Spaniard is in his 30’s now, thus it won’t be too long before time catches up with him and he’s forced to hand up his boots.

And amidst this, it seems like Barca are already on the lookout for a player to replace the Spanish international if recent reports are anything to go off…

According to Don Balon, Barca are set to look for a Busquets replacement in the summer transfer window, with the club eyeing up Tonali as the player they want to fulfil this role.

It’s also noted that Liverpool, as well as other clubs like Juventus and Bayern Munich, are in the hunt for the Italian, who could end up costing as much as €25M, a small price to pay for a player with as much as potential as he has.

Despite being just 19, Tonali has already managed to cement his place in Brescia’s starting XI, with the player making six league appearances so far this year, bagging two assists in the process.

The Italian can play as a both a central and defensive midfielder, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Barca should they end up being the ones to land his signature in the near future.