Man United fans were seemingly left overjoyed this evening following the club’s announcement of a new long-term deal for Mason Greenwood.

As per the club’s official website, youngster Greenwood has agreed a new long-term deal with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, one that’ll see him stay at Old Trafford until at least 2023.

This comes following the teenager managing to establish himself in the club’s first team in recent weeks, something that’s even seen him bag his first couple of games for the club at the same time.

Greenwood bagged his first senior goal for United in their 1-0 win over Astana in the Europa League last month, whilst also scoring in the Red Devils’ 1-1 draw with Rochdale in the League Cup around three weeks ago.

Following the announcement of Greenwood’s new deal, United fans far and wide took to Twitter to show just how happy they were with the news.

Given how promising Greenwood seems to be, we can’t really blame them for being as excited as they are!

