There really is nothing worse for a football fan than a former hero coming back to haunt you. You just have to hope they don’t celebrate too much, or even worse – kiss the badge of their new team.

Gonzalo Higuain was a hero during his time in Napoli, he showed he was a truly top class striker and scoring 91 goals in three seasons will always put you in a good light with the fans.

It all came to a crushing end in 2016 when he agreed to join Juventus. It got even worse when he scored on his return to the city and didn’t look shy in gleefully celebrating the goal either. It looked like his bridges with Napoli had been well and truly burned.

That might not be the case though. Football Italia reported on some recent comments made by the Napoli president to Corriere dello Sport. The subject of Higuain came up and he said: “It’s not up to me to say so and Ancelotti’s never asked me. But if he did, I’d tell him: why not?

It would be fascinating to see how the fans would react to the Argentine if they did manage to bring him back. Juventus are stacked with attacking talent so he’s probably expendable. It might be time to get the fans used to the idea in advance so they can get their anger out now.

We all know that a player can be quickly forgiven if they start to score goals and play well. Napoli would certainly make sense if Juventus do decide to sell.