Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Man Utd on Sunday, and Jurgen Klopp will hope that a trio of key figures are passed fit to feature.

The Merseyside giants have won eight consecutive games to start the Premier League campaign and sit eight points clear of title rivals Man City.

In turn, they’ll hope that the international break hasn’t disrupted their momentum and with United struggling to start the season, they’ll be confident that they can secure another three points.

However, in order to have the best possible chance, Klopp will hope that he has as close to a fully fit squad available as possible, but it appears as though three key players will have to prove their fitness over the next 48 hours.

As reported by the club’s official site, Alisson, Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah are all facing fitness tests with Klopp painting a positive picture but ultimately remaining non-committal as to whether or not they will all be available to start.

“Better – how good, we have to see, that’s the truth,” he told the media on Friday.

“There are two more sessions to come from this afternoon and we have to see. Then we’ll make decisions, that’s how it is. Nothing is fixed.”

Given the quality and experience that the trio have between them, it will be a major boost for Liverpool if they are available this weekend and so time will tell how they fare in the coming two days.

Meanwhile, Klopp added that he has no fresh injury concerns after the break which will come as a huge relief and boost for the Liverpool boss, and so they appear to be in good shape both in terms of form and fitness heading into a major showdown with United.

However, time will tell if he can call upon Alisson, Matip and Salah to give them an even better chance of returning home with all three points.