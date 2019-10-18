Man Utd have reportedly been handed a transfer boost as Mario Mandzukic is said to prefer a move to Old Trafford over AC Milan and Inter.

The Red Devils have struggled for goals so far this season as they’ve managed just nine in eight Premier League games, with four of those coming against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign.

In turn, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to bolster his attacking options to end those struggles in front of goal, and Mandzukic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

There have been suggestions that they could be at risk of missing out given both Milan and Inter are also interested in the Croatian stalwart, but Calciomercato note that the 33-year-old is waiting for the call from Man Utd as they remain his first choice.

Further, it’s noted that should Massimiliano Allegri replace Solskjaer, then the Croatian international would certainly be eager to seal a move to Manchester.

With his physicality, aerial prowess and ability to link play up, Mandzukic offers different attributes in the final third, and so Solskjaer will surely be buoyed by the latest development, assuming he remains in his job by January as the pressure is on given Man Utd’s poor start to the campaign.