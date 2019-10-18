Tennis and football don’t really have a lot of cross over when it comes to players or fans. Diego Forlan was always the most notable player who could’ve been successful at both sports, but we could have a new name to consider.

Yoann Gourcuff had a fairly great career, if it weren’t for injuries he probably could’ve done a lot more. Despite that, he was part of the AC Milan squad that won The Champions League, the Bordeaux team that won Ligue 1 against the odds and played 31 times for the French national team.

His best spell came at Bordeaux where he almost single handedly inspired them to the league title and the latter stages of the Champions League. He earned a big move to Lyon but that’s where the injuries started to get him.

He’s a free agent after leaving Dijon in the summer, but it looks like he has another sport on his mind. According to a story by La Gazette via Getfootballnewsfrance, he’s been granted his tennis licence and has started to play competitively.

They reported that he was actually a talented tennis player as a youngster, he even played in the same tournaments as Rafa Nadal. He won his first competitive game in the regional championship so who knows how far he could go.

It would be fairly astonishing to see him compete professionally, but it would be great to see. Paulo Maldini had entered some tournaments to compete in a doubles tennis tournament recently, so Gourcuff will be looking to do better than his old Milan teammate at least.