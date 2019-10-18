Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has said that he has returned to full training and will be available for Sunday’s match against Manchester United if needed.

The 28-year-old sustained an injury during the Reds’ match against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane which saw him missing out the next two matches against Red Bull Salzburg.

SEE MORE: Video: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold reveals toughest player he’s played against

However, Matip has now confirmed that he’s back to full fitness and is ready to help the team in Sunday’s fixture at Old Trafford if needed to do so. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the centre-back said: “I’m back in training and hopefully I will stay fit. I’m back in training and I feel good. Of course, if I’m needed, I will be there. Injuries [happen] to a player. Now I’m back, I hope I stay fit and I can focus on the positives.”

Matip has become a crucial player in Liverpool’s player over the last 7-8 months, forging a strong partnership with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence. This season, he has been solid at the back while also contributing in the attack. The 28-year-old already has two goals to his name.

Sunday’s match is a big one for Liverpool and they would prefer to have Matip in the heart of defence. However, even if he’s unavailable, Jurgen Klopp could always go with Joe Gomez or Dejan Lovren.