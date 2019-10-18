Man City have received good news on the injury front as Benjamin Mendy has returned to training and is stepping up his latest comeback bid.

The reigning Premier League champions face Crystal Palace on Saturday evening as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Wolves prior to the international break.

SEE MORE: Pep Guardiola eyeing £50m-rated starlet to bolster Man City attack

With rivals Liverpool having now opened up an eight-point lead already, City will know that they can’t afford to drop any more points moving forward and will be desperate to secure a victory this weekend.

They could be buoyed by a return for Mendy, with the club’s official site noting that he was back in training on Thursday after the 25-year-old missed that loss to Wolves due to a hamstring injury.

It remains to be seen whether or not he gets the green light from the medical staff to feature, but ultimately it will be a boost in itself for Guardiola that the Frenchman is pushing for a return to action as his presence in the backline will be good news.

Mendy has been blighted by injuries over the last two seasons having made just 22 appearances in the two campaigns combined, but he has featured four times so far this year and so he’ll hope to add plenty more outings to that tally.

As seen in the images in the link above, City also showed the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones all in action again as they have seemingly been able to put in multiple sessions over the international break after suffering with injury concerns.

In turn, Guardiola will be delighted with the potential returns of key individuals, but Man City will also be cautious in that they don’t want to take any unnecessary risks too soon and see the names mentioned above suffer setbacks when seemingly edging closer to returning to the pitch.