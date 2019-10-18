Former Manchester United player Kleberson feels that James Maddison wouldn’t be a good signing for the club.

The 22-year-old is among the finest talents in the Premier League thanks to his performances for Leicester City. Maddison has so far made 46 appearances for the Foxes, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists.

The attacking midfielder is a key reason behind Leicester City’s fine start to this season. So far, he has netted thrice while providing two assists in eight appearances across all competitions.

Maddison has been linked to Manchester United with the Leicester Mercury claiming that the Red Devils have odds of 11/4 to sign him. Despite the 22-year-old’s impressive run of form, Kleberson feels that he wouldn’t be a good signing for the club because he might struggle to adapt.

As quoted by Goal.com, the former Manchester United man said: “I don’t think it would be great for Maddison to join United. They [Leicester] have had a good start to the season but when you do a big jump from a smaller club to United, it is mentally tough for these players. They have to be able to learn to adapt to play at a big club. It will be interesting to see if they can, but I don’t know if he will be a good enough signing for United.”

In the past couple of years, there have been some players who left Leicester City to join bigger clubs and they have done fairly well. Take N’Golo Kante for instance. The Frenchman joined Chelsea after guiding the Foxes to the Premier League. Kante has been in scintillating form for the Blues and has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Maddison who is currently valued at €45 million according to Transfermarkt, has produced some fine performances for Leicester City so far. Given his potential, he could do well at Manchester United if he joins them.