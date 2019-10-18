Sometimes being a versatile player can be a blessing and a curse. It does mean you have many more chances to get into the team if you can play multiple positions, but it can also make it difficult to really nail down your preferred role.

Man United have so many needs just now that signing someone who could play almost anywhere in midfield and defence is an absolute no-brainer. It just depends how the fans would feel about signing a former Liverpool player.

According to Sky Sports, United are considering making a January move for Emre Can:

A January move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is being considered by Manchester United, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 18, 2019

It’s a signing that would make a lot of sense for all parties. Can would provide a proven Premier League quality player who could play almost anywhere through the spine of the team, while he’s not getting much action at Juventus so they should be happy to take some money for him.

It does feel like he’s been around for a while, yet he’s only 25 so still has his best years in front of him. He did play over 150 games for Liverpool so United fans would need to get over that, but you have to think they would take anybody who would help the team right now.

Definitely one to keep an eye on in January.