‘Let’s destroy them’ – Berbatov reveals what it was like in Man Utd dressing room in games vs Liverpool

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov has revealed what it was like in the dressing room for clashes with rivals Liverpool during his time with the club.

The two giants of English football have been locked in a bitter rivalry for decades and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

Liverpool are getting the better of it in more recent times in terms of progression on and off the pitch, but that will largely go out the window this weekend when the two sides face off at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want to see the type of passion and determination spoken about by Berbatov below from his Man Utd players though in order to ensure that they take the game to the Premier League leaders and give their fans something to cheer about it to get behind the team.

“Sharing a dressing room with the likes of Paul Scholes, Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs, you really knew how important these types of matches are,” the former Fulham and Tottenham striker told Betfair .

“Gary Neville was always up for the games against Liverpool , he was always pumped up and motivated, you could see the way he was preparing before the games.

“We would have a couple of minutes of silence and do some stretching then there would be a burst of energy and he would shout at everyone ‘come on boys, come on lads, lets f***ing destroy them.’

“I would also prepare in my own way and I would tell myself ‘Berba you go out there and give it everything you f*cking can’.

“This was my own motivation, I didn’t need anyone to motivate me, I would do it in my own way.

But when you are out on the pitch and see Gary Neville running his f***ing b***ocks off on the right side, Scholsey controlling the midfield and Rooney running like crazy, it is extra motivation, you say to yourself ‘you better f***ing be like them or even better or you’re in trouble’.”

Every player involved will want to win the game, but it may come down to who wants it more and who possesses the quality to help their respective team secure all three points.