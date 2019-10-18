Lionel Messi has reportedly urged Barcelona to get a move on and sign Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez, a player who’s also wanted by Arsenal.

The Daily Mail noted earlier this week that both the Gunners and Everton are in the hunt for Bilbao’s Nunez, something that Messi’s seems to have caught on to if other reports are anything to go off.

Don Balon note that the Argentine is calling for the club to get their act together and complete a deal to bring Nunez to the Nou Camp before it’s too late, one that’ll cost them around €30M given that this is the total in the player’s release clause.

Barca could definitely do with adding to their options at centre-back given that Samuel Umtiti is extremely injury prone.

The Frenchman is yet to feature in a game for the Blaugrana so far this year, something is down to his inability to stay clear of injuries.

Given this, Barca only really have Pique and Lenglet to choose from at the heart of their defence given that Jean-Clear Todibo is still very inexperienced.

Nunez has played just three times for Bilbao so far this year, with the Spaniard seemingly falling behind the likes of Yeray Alvarez and Inigo Martinez at the San Mames.

€30M is a great price to pay for a player who still has nearly of his professional career ahead of him, it now just remains to be seen whether either Barca or Arsenal manage to beat the other to his signature in the near future.