Man Utd injury news: Solskjaer provides De Gea update after crucial blow

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that there is a sense of relief over David De Gea’s injury setback.

The Spaniard picked up a groin problem while on international duty this week, and has since seemingly been ruled out of facing Liverpool in a crunch showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

While that is a huge blow in itself for the Red Devils if he misses out given how crucial De Gea’s quality between the posts, his experience and leadership is to the team, Solskjaer has revealed that initial fears over how long his shot-stopper could be sidelined for have been allayed.

“I don’t expect him to play, but it was not as bad as feared,” he told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“When I first saw the injury I thought, ‘That’s him out until the next international break’ because we’ve had some long-term muscle injuries.”

As noted by The Times, it has been suggested that De Gea himself is still hopeful of being involved against Liverpool, but that’s surely too big a risk to take for United as the last thing they need is for him to aggravate the problem and be sidelined for longer than first suggested.

Nevertheless, if the medical staff clear him, and coupled with Solskjaer’s positive outlook above, perhaps there is still an outside chance that he could be involved against the Merseyside giants as United look to secure what would be a huge win to boost morale and belief within the squad.

Should De Gea fail to be passed fit in time for the encounter with Liverpool though, it’s widely expected that Sergio Romero will step in and fill the void.