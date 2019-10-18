Man Utd have reportedly made Lyon striker Moussa Dembele one of their top targets in the transfer market as they look to bolster their attack.

The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal so far this season as they’ve managed to score just nine goals in eight Premier League outings.

Considering four of those came in the same game against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the campaign, it shows that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left himself without enough firepower after both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez were allowed to leave over the summer.

With only Daniel James coming in to help fill those voids, it was arguably never going to be enough for Man Utd, especially with the risk of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial picking up injuries.

In turn, it’s now suggested that they will look to address that problem and according to The Express, while their hopes of signing Juventus stalwart Mario Mandzukic appear to be diminishing, they could switch their attention to Dembele instead.

Given the 23-year-old has bagged 26 goals in 56 games for the Ligue 1 outfit and can boast a prolific spell at Celtic before that, he certainly knows how to find the back of the net and could be the exact solution that United are looking for as he’s still young and fits the mould of what they’re building at Old Trafford too.

However, the report above goes on to specifically suggest that it could take a bid of around £71m to convince Lyon to sell, and so that is surely a price-tag that will force the Red Devils to think twice about whether or not a swoop is such a sensible idea.

What is clear at this stage though is that they need to make a signing in January in order to give themselves a boost in the final third, as currently it looks as though they’re too light up top to mount a serious challenge for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as competing for trophies.