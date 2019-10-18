Former Manchester United man Kleberson has backed the club to sign Mario Mandzukic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Both players have been linked to the Red Devils lately with Goal.com claiming few days back that the club is confident of signing Mandzukic for £9 million (€10m). The football website also reported that Koulibaly was among Manchester United’s top targets. Diario Gol claimed that Napoli wouldn’t let the Senegal centre-back leave for anything less than €130 million.

SEE MORE: Manchester United prepared to pay €75m to land key Real Madrid star in January

Kleberson feels that Mandzukic and Koulibaly would be suitable for Manchester United. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Brazilian international said: “When you sign big players like Mandzukic, you can see the impact they bring into the club, not just on the pitch but also off the pitch. They bring experience for the young players which helps to improve them as they grow into their careers. Koulibaly looks athletic and physical which will bring more energy in the defence.”

Manchester United are currently 12th in the Premier League table and they do need some big signings in January. They require a proper No.9 and Mandzukic would be a fine fit. The 33-year-old may not be a regular but his experience could prove very useful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Koulibaly’s addition would definitely bolster Manchester United’s defence and we can expect to see a strong partnership between the Senegal international and Harry Maguire at the back.