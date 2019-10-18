Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing PSG striker Edinson Cavani in January.

The Uruguayan international has amassed 195 goals and 40 assists in 283 appearances for PSG since joining them from Napoli.

SEE MORE: Three reasons Ed Woodward is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

This season, the 32-year-old featured in only four games, scoring twice as a hip injury has sidelined him for close to two months now.

Manchester United want to bolster their attack and according to 90min, the Red Devils have added Cavani to the list of strikers they can make a move for in January.

Earlier, Mario Mandzukic was also linked to a move to Old Trafford with Goal.com claiming that the Red Devils were confident of signing the 33-year-old for €9 million.

Manchester United need a typical No.9 and Cavani could be a suitable addition to their squad. He is lethal in front of goal and has a lot of experience. The Uruguayan international’s current contract at PSG expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new one.