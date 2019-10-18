Manchester United are reportedly willing to pay €75 million to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos in January.

One of the best midfielders in football, the German international has been an integral part of Los Blancos since joining the club from Bayern Munich. So far, Kroos has made 243 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 14 goals and providing 43 assists.

Manchester United are interested in signing the 29-year-old and are willing to pay €75 million to land him according to Don Balon. Kroos whose current contract expires in 2023, has made ten appearances this season, scoring against Celta Vigo and providing two assists Osasuna and Club Brugge.

Kroos is a world-class midfielder with plenty of experience and could be a massive signing for Manchester United. Given the Red Devils’ current situation, they need a player of the German international’s stature. €75 million seems a fairly reasonable price for Kroos and the Premier League giants have the financial muscle to pay that amount. However, there’s a good chance Real Madrid will try to use the midfielder as part of a deal to sign Paul Pogba.