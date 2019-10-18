Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly keen on bringing both Harry Kane and Tanguy N’Dombele with him to Real Madrid should he end up replacing Zinedine Zidane as manager in the Spanish capital.

Tottenham’s form has been absolutely dire as of late, and should it continue long into the season, it doesn’t seem as if Pochettino will be around in north London for much longer.

Should the Argentine’s time with Spurs end up coming to an end in the near future, it seems like he won’t be short of job opportunities should this happen.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are eyeing up Poch as a potential replacement for Zidane, with the Argentine’s chances of going to Man United set to be dashed should Allegri end up replacing Solskjaer.

It’s also stated that Pochettino would like to bring both Kane and N’Dombele to the Santiago Bernabeu with him should he land the managerial job at Los Blancos.

Given their current options in midfield and attack, Real could certainly do with adding Kane and N’Dombele to their ranks in the near future.

Karim Benzema is in his 30’s now, and is fast approaching the tail end of his career, thus Real will definitely need to find a replacement in the near future.

Real’s options in the centre of the park could also do with adding to given that Luka Modric will presumably retire in the coming years given that he in his mid 30’s.

And it seems like Los Blancos could very well be adding these two to their ranks should Pochettino get his way…