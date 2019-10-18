Real Madrid and Barcelona show rare moment of co-operation as new El Clasico date agreed

It’s almost refreshing to see two clubs put their differences aside to make a possibly volatile situation much easier for everybody involved. It’s just surprising to see two of the pettiest teams in world football being the ones to do it.

The political situation in Catalonia means Real Madrid’s trip to face Barcelona next week has been postponed. It looked like we were set for a lot of arguing and both teams trying to get one over on the other when it came to finding an alternative date.

Fortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case:

Madrid back Barça & say happy with Dec. 18. How very civil the two clubs have been… https://t.co/0azmceBNNM — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) October 18, 2019

The re-arranged date might actually come at a welcome time for both clubs. Of course they won’t be happy about the political situation in the area, but both teams had suspensions and injuries going into the fixture.

It was a great chance for Real Madrid to extend their lead over Barcelona in La Liga and possibly pile the pressure on Ernesto Valverde. There’s now plenty of time between now and December for both clubs to build up some consistency.

There was a feeling that both teams were struggling so the game could be a fairly cagey affair. Perhaps they can both go on a good run and set up a fascinating clash in December to see who goes top.

Hopefully this means the new date will be sorted, unless La Liga decide they don’t like it for some reason…