Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has reportedly set his sights on Flamengo starlet Reinier and is said to be ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign him.

The 17-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign this year with three goals and an assist in seven outings as he has pushed himself into contention at senior level at a very early age.

There is little doubt that he has plenty of talent and a lot of potential, and that unsurprisingly has now led to speculation linking him with a move to Europe to further his career and continue his development.

According to Don Balon, Perez is said to be a big admirer of the Brazilian starlet, and that in turn has pushed Madrid into the lead for his signature with Barcelona also said to be interested.

However, it won’t be cheap to prise Reinier away from Flamengo as the report goes on to add that he could cost around €28m, which is a significant fee and a big risk for such a young player who will have to show that he can adapt and evolve to flourish in Europe.

Time will tell if that doesn’t put Real Madrid off and if they continue their pursuit, but it’s not just Barcelona who are said to be interested as Don Balon add Monaco, PSG, Lyon, Real Betis, Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Milan and Chelsea are all monitoring him.

That list of clubs arguably says a lot about how highly-rated Reinier is, and so given their recent splurge on talented young players to perhaps build a long-term core at the Bernabeu, Reinier could be joining the likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo in the Spanish capital at some point in the future.