Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly willing to let go of Gareth Bale and Isco to meet Napoli’s €150 million asking price for Fabian Ruiz.

The Spanish international is among the finest midfield talents in Serie A thanks to his performances for the Gli Azzurri. So far, the 23-year-old has made 48 appearances for Napoli, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Ruiz’s performances has attracted interest from Real Madrid with Don Balon claiming some days back that the Spaniard has agreed to join them in the summer for a transfer fee of €80 million. However, a recent report from the Spanish sports magazine suggests that Napoli are demanding €150 million for Ruiz and Zidane has is willing to let go of Bale and Isco to meet the Serie A club’s asking price.

It is also understood that Bale and Isco have market values of €80 million and €60 million respectively. It will interesting to see Real Madrid actually agree to a transfer fee of €150 million for Ruiz because it seems a very high fee for someone who may not receive much playing time at the Bernabeu.