Recent Manager of the Month winner tipped to take over from Klopp by former Liverpool teammates

Everything is going perfectly for Liverpool just now. They are Champions of Europe and look certain to win the Premier League already despite it only being October. There’s no real need to look past Jurgen Klopp for the job anytime soon.

Despite this, it’s often forgotten that Klopp does have a history of his team giving up on him after a few seasons. His last year at Dortmund was spent fighting relegation as everything completely fell apart. It’s not clear if that’s a one off, but Liverpool need to have a back up plan in case he decides he needs a break at some point.

It’s increasingly common for managers to get everything they can from their team over three or four seasons before moving on. Players might also look for a new challenge at some point too.

READ MORE: Legendary former Brazil star makes astonishing claim when asked which English player he would want in his team

According to a report from The Sun, Emile Heskey and Jamie Carragher have named Steven Gerrard as the man to succeed Klopp when he does move on. It’s a painfully obvious link to make, but it would also be a risk.

Gerrard’s time in charge or Rangers has been a mixed bag. He tends to crush smaller opposition while being completely out coached when facing any team with similar resources. Let’s not forgot he got his tactics horrible wrong against Celtic earlier in the season. Neil Lennon isn’t a tactical genius so that should be a worry.

Rangers have been on a great run and Gerrard was rewarded with the Manager of the Month award for September:

? Congratulations to @RangersFC‘s Steven Gerrard, who has won the @Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award for September! ? pic.twitter.com/etVKyRNcHh — SPFL (@spfl) October 18, 2019

It’s always a good achievement, but let’s not forget the wins in September came against ten man Livingston, a depleted Aberdeen and St Johnstone and another cup win over Livi. The other fixture that month was the chastening home loss to Celtic.

There might be a feeling that Frank Lampard being successful at Chelsea has opened the door for other “legends” to return to manage their former teams. He might be a popular man at Anfield, but just being a great former player might not be enough to suggest he should be the man to succeed Klopp.