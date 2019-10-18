Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has thrown Neymar’s potential return to the Nou Camp into doubt, after the Argentine admitted that some people at the club don’t want the Brazilian back.

Neymar was heavily linked with a move back to Catalonia this summer, with the Guardian noting that both Barca and Real Madrid were in the hunt for the Brazilian’s signature.

However ultimately, the winger ended up staying with PSG, with Neymar set to remain in France until at least January following this.

And following these words from Messi, it seems like Neymar may never return to Barcelona should some figures at the club get their way.

As per Goal, when speaking about Neymar, Messi admitted that “It is difficult to bring him back. Firstly, because it was difficult to see him leave, secondly because of how he left. There are people from the club and the members who do not want him to return.”

Although Neymar is one of the best in the world, it’s easy to see why some wouldn’t want to have him back in the red and blue of Barcelona given how he left the club.

Neymar seemingly ditched Barca, and Messi, in order to be the main man at PSG in a league that most would say is a of a lower standard than La Liga.

This lead to most questioning Neymar’s ambition, with some stating that the Brazilian only moved to PSG for the money.

And it seems like some people at Barca still aren’t fans of the Brazilian superstar if Messi’s words here are anything to go off….