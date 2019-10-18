Barcelona have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Fabian Ruiz, after Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that the club would be willing to open talks regarding a €180M move for the player.

Barca have been linked with the Spaniard recently, with AS noting that the Blaugrana are joined by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the race for the player’s signature.

Amid this, it now seems as if Barca have been told exactly how much they need to pay in order to bring the player away from Naples and to the Nou Camp.

As per CalcioNews24, when speaking about Ruiz, Napoli chief De Laurentiis stated that “Fabian Ruiz? The player likes it, very much. On the other hand, I would not have spent 30 million euros on an unknown boy. If they offer me 180 million, then we can also discuss it “.

Given how good Ruiz actually is, we can see why Napoli would want so much for him, however given how much they’ve spent in recent years, doubts will certainly be thrown over whether Barca will be able to afford paying that much for just one player.

During his time in Serie A, Ruiz has managed to establish himself as one of the best midfielders Italy, with this being down to the player’s incredibly consistent and impressive displays.

Despite this, we don’t think he’d be worth paying €180M, even if he could be the answer to Barca’s future midfield problems once the likes of Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets move on.