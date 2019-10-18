Video: Marcelo embarrasses Real Madrid and Brazil teammate during multiple nutmeg training session

At this point I’m not even sure why being nutmegged is such a huge deal, but it’s absolutely clear to anyone who has ever played football that letting the ball go through your legs is the worst thing that can happen.

It’s almost as if you are better off letting someone walk past you than putting the ball through your legs. A recent Real Madrid training session featured nutmegs galore.

The most notable one came as Marcelo made a mockery of Vinicius Jr in the session:

To be fair to the young Brazilian he’s not the only one to get megged in this session, but his is definitely the worst one.