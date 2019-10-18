Video: Priceless Steven Gerrard response when asked why he’s confident Liverpool will beat Man Utd

Rangers boss and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was quizzed on his old side’s clash with Man Utd this weekend, and it’s fair to say he thinks they’ll pick up a win.

The Merseyside giants travel to Old Trafford on Sunday in confident mood and great form having secured eight wins in eight games in the Premier League so far this season.

In contrast, United have had all sorts of troubles and sit down in 12th place in the table and so they’ll be desperate to avoid seeing their old rivals pile further misery on them this weekend.

With that in mind, many will predict a win for Liverpool, and Gerrard is certainly no different as he believes that the Reds will secure all three points.

As seen in the video below, he wasn’t short on reasons either when quizzed by the journalist as to why he is so confident, as he rattled off a whole list of points before asking if he needed to go on and whether or not he was expected to say anything different as he found the whole line of questioning rather amusing.

Tell will tell if he’s accurate or not, but another win would certainly keep the momentum going for Jurgen Klopp’s side as they look to maintain their lead over rivals Man City.