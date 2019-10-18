Video: Ronaldinho rolls back the years with stunning no-look assist in friendly game

Ronaldinho was back on a football pitch last night and he didn’t disappoint as he turned out for Colombian side Santa Fe in a friendly match.

The 39-year-old put his boots back on and featured in the 2-0 win over Atletico Nacional on Thursday night and he certainly didn’t disappoint those who came to watch him.

As seen in the video below, the Brazilian superstar produced a superb assist that cut through the opposition defence perfectly, but he did so while looking the other way in one of his trademark moves.

It was a simply majestic assist from the former Barcelona and AC Milan star, and judging on this evidence, he could perhaps still have some magic left in those feet to continue to make comeback appearances in charity games in the future.

Jose Luis Caicedo deserves a shout out for finishing the chance and ensuring that Ronaldinho was able to produce a highlight moment, and so it remains to be seen when he’ll be back out next to delight us with more of his quality on a football pitch.

Ronaldinho’s no-look assist early this morning vs Atletico Nacional is the best thing today! ????? pic.twitter.com/T4kU5fHqvD — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) October 18, 2019