Arsenal have been dealt a major transfer boost, after it was reported that Dani Ceballos is willing to leave Real Madrid and move to the Emirates in January.

Ceballos joined the Gunners on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, with the Spaniard making an impressive start to life in north London since then.

And following this impressive form from Ceballos, it seems like Arsenal are going to get the chance to make his move permanent in the near future.

As per Eldes Marque, Ceballos is ready to say goodbye to Los Blancos, with the Spaniard informing Florentino Perez of this during a meeting this week.

It’s also noted that Ceballos hopes Real and Arsenal can agree on a deal that’ll see him move to the Gunners permanently, with Don Balon stating that an offer of €35M could be enough to convince Real into selling.

Paying €35M for a player of Ceballos’ quality would be a very good deal from Arsenal’s point of view, especially when you consider the potential the midfielder has in his locker.

The 23-year-old has bagged two assists and one goal for Arsenal so far, a decent return for a central midfielder, however it’s the Spaniard’s other qualities that make him such a good player.

Ceballos’ composure when in possession and ability to pick out a pass from anywhere is unmatched by most players in the Gunners’ squad, thus we think the north London side should definitely sign the midfielder on a permanent basis should they be given the chance to do so.