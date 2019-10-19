Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says “big clubs can come calling” for Manchester United-linked John McGinn, but he will not be leaving the club for any price.

McGinn was an instrumental figure during Villa’s promotion bid last season and even netted the winner in a 2-1 play-off final victory against Derby County.

The Scotland international has transferred that form into the Premier League seamlessly, contributing three goals and one assist in eight appearances for Smith’s side at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United have identified McGinn as a possible target, with the Villa midfielder currently valued at around £50 million.

Smith welcomes any potential offers for the 25-year-old when the market reopens, but he has no plans to let a prized asset leave Villa Park next year.

“The big clubs can come calling but they’ll get a short, swift reply! He’s a player we want here at Aston Villa,” Smith told a press conference on Friday – as per the Daily Star.

“His value shot up from the moment he stepped out onto the Villa Park pitch and showed just what a player he is.

“He has an unbelievable energy level and a big, big heart but people don’t see the technical side of it as well – he’s got that in abundance.

“He’s a really top player and pivotal to us getting promoted last season. He’s continued that form in the Premier League and his value would have certainly shot up.”

McGinn would be a great addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s ranks at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils currently lacking a creative spark in the middle of the park.

The Scottish playmaker looks destined for a step up to a bigger club in the near future, but United might have to be patient in their pursuit given Smith’s stance.