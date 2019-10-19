Barcelona are reportedly set to cross paths with Paris Saint-Germain as both European giants have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

The 20-year-old has made quite the impression for Bayer Leverkusen to date, as he’s bagged 31 goals and 23 assists in 116 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit to emerge as one of the top talents in Europe.

Naturally, with that kind of form at such a young age, he has attracted interest from elsewhere, and it has been suggested that two rivals could be set to clash on the transfer market once again.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, via Le 10 Sport, both Barcelona and PSG are among the top clubs from around Europe interested in the youngster who is said to be valued at around €100m by Leverkusen.

Further, it could be the latest in a number of clashes that the two clubs have had on the market, with the likes of Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Neymar among the targets mentioned which has perhaps led to a souring of the relationship between them.

Time will tell if Havertz is ready to leave Leverkusen for a new challenge next year or whether or not he feels as though staying in Germany could be the best choice for him to continue his development and progression for the time being.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, both Barcelona and PSG are options for him, and the two giants will have to battle it out to convince him over which is the best option for his career.

Given his ability to play as an attacking midfielder through the middle or slightly deeper or on the right flank, he could be a sensible addition for the Catalan giants with the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi not getting any younger.

Along with the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, the reigning La Liga champions may see him as a long-term solution in attack, but they seemingly face stiff competition to land his signature.