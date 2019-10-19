Catalan giants Barcelona have issued an update on the knee injury that defender Sergi Roberto suffered in this afternoon’s 3-0 victory against SD Eibar.

According to Barcelona’s official website, defender Sergi Roberto has strained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee, the ace was forced off with the injury in this afternoon’s 3-0 win against Eibar.

The club’s official report adds that initial tests have confirmed this injury and how it develops will impact whether or not the Spain international will take part in upcoming training sessions.

Roberto was replaced at half-time by Nelson Semedo, the ace has made 10 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

The La Masia graduate is Barcelona’s second-choice at right-back behind Portuguese international Semedo, the ace played as a midfielder in his younger years – so is also a valuable backup in this area of the pitch.

Everyone at Barcelona will be hoping that the injury isn’t too serious, Roberto is an important member of the squad.

Fortunately, as he’s largely considered as Semedo’s backup – this setback shouldn’t be a major blow to Ernesto Valverde’s side.

It may mean that Semedo will have to play two games a week when the Blaugrana are in action in the Champions League.