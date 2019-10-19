Barcelona reportedly turned down the chance to sign Mohamed Salah for just €50M back in 2017, a mistake that has proven to have a massive impact on world football since then.

Salah swapped Roma for Liverpool two years ago, with the Egyptian since establishing himself as one of the best players on the planet during his time at Anfield.

Salah has helped the club win a Champions League and European Super Cup, as well as winning two Premier League Golden Boots himself.

However, if this report is anything to go off, it seems like it could’ve all gone a lot differently had Barca taken up the chance to sign him back in the summer of 2017.

According to Diario Gol, Salah’s signature was offered to the Blaugrana before he signed for Liverpool, with Barca just needing to hand over as much as €50m in order to sign him.

However, as also noted in the report, Valverde’s side turned down this opportunity, with the club then opting to sign Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund instead.

Given the impact he’s had on Liverpool, combined with the fact he’s now one of the world’s best footballers, means that his decision from Barcelona has turned out to be a very costly one to say the least.

One could only imagine what would’ve happened had Barca brought Salah in from Roma two years ago…