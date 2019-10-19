Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ukrainian midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi who currently plays for Atalanta.

The 26-year-old had an impressive last season with Belgian club Genk, amassing 16 goals and as many assists in 51 appearances across all competitions. He joined Atalanta this summer for a transfer fee reported to be €13.7 million according to Italian newspaper Il Giorno. The Ukrainian international has been a regular for La Dea this season so far and is also featuring in their ongoing Serie A match against Lazio.

SEE MORE: Lampard slams national team regarding injury of Chelsea talisman

Malinovskyi helped Ukraine secure qualification for Euro 2020 by scoring three goals and providing four assists so far.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Sportarena.com (via Daily Mail), Chelsea are monitoring the 26-year-old midfielder. It is understood that Blues legend Claude Makelele told the club about Malinovskyi.

The Ukrainian international has been in fine form for the past few months and given his current form, Europe’s top clubs are bound to show interest in signing him. However, a move to Chelsea may not be very useful for Malinovskyi as the Blues have some pretty fine players in midfield so he would find it very hard to receive first-team opportunities.