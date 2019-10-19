One of Chelsea’s highest-profile stars is confident that his “scoring touch” will return, the ace was very close to hitting the back of the net in the win against Newcastle.

In an interview with ESPN after Chelsea’s 1-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon, Blues star Christian Pulisic has revealed that he’s confident his “scoring touch” will return.

The winger was a bright spark for the Blues after entering the field in the 64th minute, the ace had a chance to score but decided to tee up talisman Tammy Abraham instead.

The forward’s effort was blocked by Pulisic’s international teammate DeAndre Yedlin.

The former Borussia Dortmund star’s managed to make a game-changing play (as American fans would call it) in order to help the Blues to a narrow victory.

The tricky winger’s lovely run into the box saw him crowded by Newcastle defenders, the star was able to pick out Callum Hudson-Odoi who in turn assisted Marcos Alonso’s decisive goal.

Pulisic’s impressive performance led to some fans calling for Frank Lampard to award the creative winger with a start in the Blues’ next game.

The youngster is still searching for his first goal for Chelsea.

The American star completed a switch to the Blues this summer, the west London club signed the star for £58m, according to BBC Sport.

Here’s what the 21-year-old had to say on his side’s performance:

“It was a really good game, happy for the team, had a strong performance, they defended really well, and I was happy to make an impact,”

Pulisic was then quizzed about his goalscoring chance and revealed that he’s working to get onto the scoresheet:

“I was going to shoot last-second, but I saw Tammy wide open and then DeAndre made an unbelievable block, so maybe I should have shot it,”

“I just don’t have that scoring touch but I know it will come back.”

The attacker has been subjected to criticism given his apparent slow start to the season, but his four assists for the Blues show that he’s actually one of Chelsea’s most talented creative outlets.

Pulisic will be hoping to earn himself some starts for Chelsea in the near future, this will massively help the ace with his mission to score his first goal for the Premier League giants.