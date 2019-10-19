Chelsea star could seek transfer away after growing frustrated with reduced role under Lampard

Chelsea winger Pedro is reportedly unhappy with his current predicament at the club, having been forced to sit on the bench at the start of the season.

The Spaniard has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances so far this term, with the likes of Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi all ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

Frank Lampard has opted to give a few younger players the chance to shine since he was appointed as Chelsea’s new head coach, with the likes of Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham and Fiyako Tomori all benefitting from his selection policy.

According to Diario Sport, Pedro could seek a transfer away from Stamford Bridge after growing frustrated with his reduced role under Lampard in recent months.

The Spanish publication states that in addition to losing his spot in the starting XI, the 32-year-old’s ex-partner and three children have returned to Spain, putting a strain on his family life.

The mercurial star could, therefore, favour a return to La Liga, where he spent seven trophy-laden seasons with Barcelona between 2018 and 2015 after rising through the Camp Nou youth ranks.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career it seems unlikely a return to Barca will emerge as a possibility, but there are plenty of other sides in the Spanish top-flight who would probably be happy to arrange a deal.

Pedro’s chances of featuring regularly for Chelsea as the season progresses are slim, especially with a number of key first-team performers returning to action after injuries.

The Spain international will become a free agent next summer, but if he continues to find himself on the fringes of the action at the Bridge, he might even push for a move in January – should a suitable offer be forthcoming.