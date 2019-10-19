Confirmed Chelsea XI vs Newcastle Utd: Lampard makes change after injury blow

Chelsea host Newcastle Utd at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Frank Lampard will hope they can make it five wins on the spin across all competitions.

Since their defeat to Liverpool in late September, the Blues have rattled off four consecutive wins while scoring 15 goals in those outings.

In turn, Lampard will be desperate to see that the international break hasn’t disrupted their momentum, as they look to climb into the top four in the Premier League table this weekend.

Chelsea begin the day in fifth place, level on points with fourth-placed Leicester City, and so having now seemingly seen things start to click into place, they’ll hope to continue to build on their positive run in recent weeks.

There were setbacks over the international break with both N’Golo Kante and Andreas Christensen picking up injury blows, and so it’s no surprise that the pair don’t feature this weekend.

Lampard makes just one change from the side that beat Southampton last time out though, with Ross Barkley getting the nod in midfield to replace Kante, while he has limited his changes despite facing a trip to Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

In turn, he’ll hope that the consistency being established with his XI will benefit the side as it remains to be seen if that leads to another three points.