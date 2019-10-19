Confirmed Real Madrid squad vs Mallorca: These fans delighted over key inclusion, why Hazard was left out

Real Madrid face a trip to Mallorca on Saturday night as they look to preserve their place at the top of the La Liga table.

The Spanish giants sit just a point clear of the chasing pack ahead of kickoff, and Zinedine Zidane will be hoping that the international break hasn’t disrupted their momentum.

While they’ve struggled in Europe so far this season, Los Blancos are looking a little more convincing domestically, and so they’ll hope to continue that run against Mallorca who sit down in 18th place in the standings having picked up just seven points from their eight games thus far.

As seen in the club’s tweet below, they’ve now named their squad for the encounter, and there is no Eden Hazard which raised some eyebrows as he didn’t appear to pick up an injury problem over the international break.

However, as noted by Marca, there is an innocent reason behind the decision, as the Belgian international misses out due to the birth of his child.

In contrast, there was delight for many fans as Brahim Diaz was included in the squad, as seen in the tweets below, and he’ll be hoping to get an opportunity to show what he can offer to help secure all three points for Real Madrid.

Zidane’s men face a trip to Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and so given that they’re in early trouble in their group, they’ll hope a win this weekend will give them a boost heading into that game.

? Our 19-man squad for the match against @RCD_Mallorca! Who would be in your starting XI? ?#RMLiga | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/iap8TuhQJZ — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) October 19, 2019

