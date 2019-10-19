Menu

“Deserves to start next game” – Some Chelsea fans urge Lampard to start ace following star’s display vs Newcastle

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans have flocked to Twitter to urge Frank Lampard to start Christian Pulisic against Ajax following his display during the Blues’ 1-0 win over Newcastle.

A lone goal from Marcos Alonso proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time at Stamford Bridge, as Lampard’s men leapfrogged Man City to go third in the league table.

It was an impressive display from the west London side, who were great value for their win, and probably should’ve scored about three or four given the quality of chances they created.

A number of stars, such as Abrahamm, Hudson-Odoi and Mount played well today, however Blues fans decided to single out a completely different player for praise come full time.

USA winger Christian Pulisic had what was probably his best game in a Chelsea shirt today, something which comes following the American’s underwhelming start to life in England.

Following the US international’s display, fans took to social media to call for him to start in the Blues’ next game, which comes against Ajax in the Champions League.

Given how he played today, this isn’t a bad shout at all…

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Christian Pulisic