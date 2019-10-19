Chelsea fans have flocked to Twitter to urge Frank Lampard to start Christian Pulisic against Ajax following his display during the Blues’ 1-0 win over Newcastle.

A lone goal from Marcos Alonso proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time at Stamford Bridge, as Lampard’s men leapfrogged Man City to go third in the league table.

It was an impressive display from the west London side, who were great value for their win, and probably should’ve scored about three or four given the quality of chances they created.

A number of stars, such as Abrahamm, Hudson-Odoi and Mount played well today, however Blues fans decided to single out a completely different player for praise come full time.

USA winger Christian Pulisic had what was probably his best game in a Chelsea shirt today, something which comes following the American’s underwhelming start to life in England.

Following the US international’s display, fans took to social media to call for him to start in the Blues’ next game, which comes against Ajax in the Champions League.

Given how he played today, this isn’t a bad shout at all…

Pulisic deserves to start next game after today. — Megan (@megan_442) October 19, 2019

Pulisic deserves to start the next game over Mount in my opinion. — Konark. (@CFCKonark) October 19, 2019

Pulisic should start instead of mount next game He’s really good in the 10 role Imo — Didier Drogba stan acc (@thegameiloveit) October 19, 2019

If that’s not evidence that Pulisic should start next game, idk what is — Connor Horne (@connorhorne3) October 19, 2019

Pulisic made a difference as soon as he came one start him next time ffs — michael (@raptorfishing0) October 19, 2019

I wouldn’t say without a doubt , just based on this last game I’d start Pulisic in Midfield for the next game — J FIVE. (@thabo_therex) October 19, 2019

Pulisic should start next game #CHENEW — Dolapo Adetunji (@therealdollypee) October 19, 2019