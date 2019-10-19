It’s been a rocky start to the season for Man Utd, but speculation continues to link them with possible signings to improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Red Devils sit down in 12th place in the Premier League table as they have struggled for goals and to impress in general as they’ve embarked on a new strategy of having a long-term vision and building for the future.

While that may well deliver in the long run by showing faith in young signings and youth products, they need to compete now too and the lack of experience and quality in the squad is perhaps a major reason as to why they’ve struggled so far this season.

In order to address that, Solskjaer may decide that Man Utd need to act in the transfer market, be it in January or next summer.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, United have been paired with an interest in Barcelona pair Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic, and they would certainly be sensible additions given their ability to add experience, leadership, technical quality in midfield and a fresh goal threat in the final third between them.

However, it won’t be easy to prise them away and to Old Trafford, as the report goes on to note that while Rakitic wants to leave Barcelona given his lack of playing time and diminished role this year, he favours a switch to Italy over Man Utd with Milan, Inter and Juventus all specifically mentioned as possible options.

As for Dembele, he reportedly doesn’t want to leave Barcelona at all, and so it remains complicated for United to try and land their targets. With that in mind, it arguably makes sense for them to consider alternatives, but time will tell if the situation changes between now and January.