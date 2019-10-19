Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is the subject of interest from AC Milan, who may launch a winter bid for his services.

Lallana has struggled for regular playing time at Anfield in recent seasons, amid stronger competition for places and consistent fitness issues.

The 31-year-old attacker has been restricted to just three Premier League appearances at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all ahead of him in the squad pecking order.

According to Calcio Mercato via Be Soccer, Euro giants Milan are now considering a surprise January transfer swoop for Lallana, whose current contract is due to expire next summer.

Liverpool have the option to extend the English star’s deal by an extra year, but the final decision on his future will be made by Jurgen Klopp.

The German boss has only used Lallana sparingly since the end of the 2016-17 season and as he approaches the latter stages of his career, he may need to move away from Anfield to start playing week in week out again.

The former Southampton ace is an attacking midfielder by trade and at his best, he is capable of unlocking defences at will with his speed of thought and exceptional passing range.

It has been quite some time since Liverpool fans have seen the best of Lallana, however, with a string of injuries halting his progress on Merseyside.

Milan could be the ideal place for him to rediscover his best form, with the Italian giants currently in the middle of a difficult transitional phase.

Lallana could continue to play at a high level in Italy while rebuilding his damaged reputation, whereas, at Liverpool, he looks destined to stay on the bench as the team continues to progress and fight for major trophies.