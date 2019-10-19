Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool and Netherlands centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch internSite Statsational is widely considered to be the best defender in the world today. Since joining Liverpool, van Dijk has made 84 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

He has been solid for Jurgen Klopp’s team at the back while often scoring goals thanks to his aerial ability. Barcelona are interested in signing van Dijk next summer according to Nacion Futbolera. The 28-year-old’s current contract at Liverpool expires in 2023 and he has a market value of €100 million according to Transfermarkt.

Barcelona currently have the likes of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Jean-Clair Todibo in the heart of defence. Van Dik would undoubtedly start if he went to Camp Nou and the Blaugrana’s defense would receive some serious fortification.

However, Liverpool will be far from willing to let go of one of their most important players and are bound to ask a massive transfer fee for the Dutchman to ward off any interest from Barcelona.