Frank Lampard has revealed that Ross Barkley was taken off during his side’s 1-0 win over Newcastle today due to the England international picking up an ankle injury.

Chelsea won their fifth game in a row in all competitions this afternoon thanks to a lone goal from defender Marcos Alonso, as the Blues leapt up to third in the Premier League table.

However, it doesn’t seem like the match was 100% positive for the Blues, as midfield ace Barkley was taken off just minutes before half time with what looked like an injury.

It was obvious as to why Barkley was hauled off, with some surely assuming it was because of how he was playing, whilst others would’ve been fearful of a potential injury.

And now, following the game, Lampard has come out and confirmed these injury fears, as he spoke about Barkley during his post-match press conference.

As per Lampard, Barkley picked up an ankle problem during the first half, which was the reason why he was taken off, with the Blues set to assess this injury further tomorrow.

Should Barkley’s injury be serious, it’ll come as a blow for the west London side, as the Englishman has been a valuable member of their first team so far this year.

Both Kante and Kovacic are already dealing with injury problems of their own, and now, it seems like Chelsea could be about to add Barkley to the list of midfielders who are struggling with injuries given this.