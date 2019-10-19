Barcelona fans took to Twitter this afternoon to wish Sergi Roberto all the best after he picked up an injury against Eibar.

Barca came away from the Ipurua with all three points today, with goals from Suarez, Messi and Griezmann proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

It was a brilliant all-round display from the Blaugrana in the Basque Country, with stars like Lenglet, Umtiti and De Jong all putting in fantastic performances.

Despite all of this, there was one negative to come out today’s game, one which comes in the form of an injury to Sergi Roberto.

The club confirmed during the game that Roberto was hauled off at half time after picking up an injury to his knee, with the Spaniard being replaced by Nelson Semedo.

Following this, a number of the club’s supporters flocked to Twitter to wish the Spaniard all the best in his recovery.

Given how reliable he’s been for Barca this year, fans of the club will be hoping Roberto’s injury isn’t too serious, as their side look to go all the way in every competition this season.

Very sad get well soon sergio — Marshall Kelvin Williams (@MarshallKelvi12) October 19, 2019

Hope nothing too serious – keep us updated. — sandra espinosa (@sanciola4) October 19, 2019

Dislike. Godspeed Sergi — Sedid (@JSedid) October 19, 2019

Get well soon — JESSICA JOHNSON????? (@JESSICA22599963) October 19, 2019