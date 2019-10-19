Callum Hudson-Odoi bagged an assist for Chelsea today, as the 18-year-old played a key role in his side’s match against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old, who played brilliantly for England U21’s during the international break, set up Marcos Alonso this afternoon, as the Spaniard bagged the Blues’ opener in the second half.

Overall, Hudson-Odoi put in a solid display for Frank Lampard’s team, causing havoc down the west London side’s left wing throughout the match.

Hudson-Odoi’s assist today adds to the ones he bagged against Brighton and Southampton, which now means that the winger’s joined an elite list of players in the process.

As per Opta, Hudson-Odoi became the second youngest player in Premier League history to achieve an assist in three consecutive games, with the youngest ever being Michael Owen, who did so in 1998.

3 – Callum Hudson-Odoi (18y 346d) is the second youngest player in Premier League history to assist in three consecutive appearances, behind only Michael Owen (18y 27d) in January 1998. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/0pUl5qUjiB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 19, 2019

Given Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures, it’ll be interesting to see how long Hudson-Odoi can keep this run up for, and whether he can go on to cement his place in the Blues’ starting XI simultaneously.

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Chelsea definitely have one of the world’s most promising attackers on their hands in the form of young Hudson-Odoi.