Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has heaped praise on midfielder Ross Barkley for his performance fr England against Bulgaria.

The 25-year-old has become an integral player for the Blues thanks to his brilliant performances in midfield. This season, the England international has made eight appearances across all competitions, scoring against Grimsby Town in a Carabao Cup match.

Thanks to his performances for Chelsea, Barkley has also become a regular for England now and he gave a fine performance for the Three Lions during their Euro qualifier against Bulgaria some days back. The midfielder netted a brace and provided an assist as England won 6-0 in Sofia.

Lampard hailed Barkley’s performance against Bulgaria while speaking Chelsea’s official website. The Blues manager said: “Ross played well. I am loving his arrival into the box, that is what you always want when you are playing with midfielders with attacking qualities, for them to be in the six-yard box, not just to be in and around the area, and it is good for his confidence.

He knows that it is competitive here for a place in midfield. I am delighted to see players going away internationally and doing well, particularly if they have not been playing as much as they would like to here. It gives me a good problem and I am pleased for him.”

Barkley has been in fine form lately and provided he maintains consistency, the 25-year-old could well be a regular starter for England in Euro 2020.

The former Everton man will be hoping to make Lampard’s playing XI in today’s match against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.