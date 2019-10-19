Menu

‘If Alisson or De Gea did this’ – Some fans hail Manchester City’s Ederson after performance vs Palace

Some football fans have ranked Manchester City’s Ederson as the ‘best goalkeeper in the Premier League’ after his magnificent display against Crystal Palace.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson won all the plaudits after his brilliant shot-stopping display in the Citizens’ 2-0 win against Crystal Palace this evening.

The Brazilian made a stunning save to deny Christian Benteke’s header from a corner, the Samba star also made a brilliant stop to keep Wilfried Zaha’s effort from hitting the back of the net.

Check out the City stopper’s excellent save to deny Benteke:

Here’s some reaction to the 26-year-old’s exceptional performance:

With Alisson yet to return to action following his injury (Liverpool fans will hope he takes to the pitch tomorrow afternoon), it’s hard not to agree with the statements that Ederson is currently the best goalkeeper in the league.

Manchester United’s David De Gea is currently sidelined and it his form over the past year has dropped considerably, the two Brazilians are firmly the best stoppers in the league.

It will be exciting to see who comes out on top between Ederson and his compatriot this season, the duo will be battling for the league title and also the prestigious Golden Glove this year.

