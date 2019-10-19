Inter concerned they could miss out on Man Utd transfer target due to contract clause

Inter Milan are worried they may be unable to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic when the transfer market reopens.

As per The Sun, Inter are keen on luring Matic to San Siro in the January window, with head coach Antonio Conte eager to reunite with a former charge he worked with at Chelsea.

The Serbian midfielder has found himself on the fringes of the action at Old Trafford this season, restricted to just three Premier League appearances in total.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, United have the option to trigger a one-year extension clause in Matic’ existing contract, which is due to expire next summer.

The Italian publication states Inter are concerned they could miss out on a primary target, with the final decision on the 31-year old’s future now in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hands.

The United boss is short on options across the middle of the park already, but he is expected to strengthen his current squad in 2020.

Should extra reinforcements arrive at Old Trafford in the new year, Solskjaer might be happy to offload Matic, who is struggling to get in the starting XI ahead of Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira at the moment.

However, if the Red Devils are unable to bring in any new recruits, the Norwegian coach may have no choice but to tie Matic down to fresh terms.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have already arrived at Inter from Old Trafford this year, after growing frustrated with a lack of minutes under Solskjaer.

Matic may push to join his old teammates at San Siro, but much could yet depend on how stretched United’s squad becomes as the season progresses.