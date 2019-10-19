Chelsea manager Frank Lampard criticised the France national team for the lack of communication regarding N’Golo Kante’s injury.

The 28-year-old injured himself while representing France during the international break. Kante was not in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Les Bleus’ Euro qualifier against Iceland but he was on the bench when they played against Turkey in Paris.

Lampard said that there were times when Chelsea’s doctors tried to communicate with the France national team but were unable to get a response. As quoted by Guardian, the Blues manager said: “The Kanté one was not a laughing matter because we communicated before the last international break because he was injured. Let’s think what benefits the player. He didn’t go, we both agreed on that. That’s how things should work.

“After the first game when he pulled out, he then had a fitness test the day before the second game; it was clear he couldn’t play. He then sat on the bench on the evening of the game, so that’s not communication … our doctors were speaking and there were times when things weren’t coming back to us when I would expect them to.”

Kante’s injury is a huge blow for Chelsea as he is one of their most crucial players. The Blues have some important fixtures before the next international break kicks in. These include two Champions League matches against Ajax and a Carabao Cup match against Manchester United.

Kante will not feature in today’s match against Newcastle United but Lampard will hope that the French international regains full fitness as early as he can. Provided Chelsea beat the Magpies today, they could move up to third in the Premier League table if Leicester City and Arsenal do not win their respective matches.