Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing 22-year-old Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook.

The England international has made 60 appearances for the Cherries since joining them from Leeds United, providing three assists. This season, the 22-year-old missed the start of the season due to an injury but has made four appearances under Eddie Howe after regaining full fitness.

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Cook who is valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old has impressed for Bournemouth and he’s someone who has a bright future if his form and fitness is maintained. Cook would be a suitable addition to either of Liverpool or Chelsea but the truth is he won’t be able to find much first-team opportunities at either club.

Liverpool’s midfield is already filled with quality players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Chelsea have the likes of N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic in the middle of the park.

Hence, it would be better for Cook if he stays at Bournemouth for now as he will find plenty of game-time which will be good for his development.