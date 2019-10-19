Man United look like they’ve got a fight on their hands in the race to land free agent Massimiliano Allegri, after the Italian was approached by an agent about possibly taking over as Everton boss.

Allegri has been without a club ever since he left Juventus, with the Italian now being linked with a return to football in the form of the Man United job.

The former Juve boss has been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat lately, with the Sun even noting that the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal that’ll see Allegri be named their new manager.

It’s not surprising to hear rumours of this ilk given how good Allegri is, combined with the fact that United have struggled dearly under Solskjaer this year, with the club’s form showing that the Norwegian is clearly out of his depth.

However, in their attempts at signing Allegri, it seems like United are going to face some competition in the form of Everton.

As per the Daily Star, via the Sun, an unnamed agent has approached Allegri about replacing Marco Silva, a manager who, like Solskjaer, has struggled dearly so far this year.

Either Everton or United could definitely do with appointing Allegri in the near future, especially when you consider that he’s one of, if not the, best free agents around at the moment.

The Italian has six league title wins on his CV, which have come with both Juve and AC Milan, as well as numerous other pieces of silverware to boot.

He’s never managed in England, however, it seems like that could be about to change if these reports are to be believed.